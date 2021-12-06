x

Men Questioned for Death of Van Horn Border Patrol Agent

Related Story

VAN HORN – Federal court documents show the FBI questioned two brothers from New Mexico about the death of a Border Patrol agent in Van Horn, Texas.

Border Patrol agent Rogelio Martinez was killed and his partner was seriously in an undetermined incident Nov. 18.

The FBI previously said they were investigating the incident as a “potential assault” but have not ruled out the injuries were caused by an accident.

Investigators said the surviving agent doesn’t remember what happened.

The court documents said a woman who had ridden in the car with the brothers submitted to the tip to investigators.

No charges have been filed.

News
Men Questioned for Death of Van Horn...
Men Questioned for Death of Van Horn Border Patrol Agent
VAN HORN – Federal court documents show the FBI questioned two brothers from New Mexico about the death of a... More >>
3 years ago Thursday, December 07 2017 Dec 7, 2017 Thursday, December 07, 2017 3:48:56 PM CST December 07, 2017
Radar
7 Days