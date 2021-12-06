Men Questioned for Death of Van Horn Border Patrol Agent

VAN HORN – Federal court documents show the FBI questioned two brothers from New Mexico about the death of a Border Patrol agent in Van Horn, Texas.

Border Patrol agent Rogelio Martinez was killed and his partner was seriously in an undetermined incident Nov. 18.

The FBI previously said they were investigating the incident as a “potential assault” but have not ruled out the injuries were caused by an accident.

Investigators said the surviving agent doesn’t remember what happened.

The court documents said a woman who had ridden in the car with the brothers submitted to the tip to investigators.

No charges have been filed.