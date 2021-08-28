x

Mercedes appoints new assistant police chief

Related Story

The city of Mercedes appointed a new assistant police chief on Friday. 

Blanca Sanchez worked as a patrol woman with the Mercedes Police Department for over eight years before becoming Hidalgo County's only female assistant police chief. 

Sanchez said she is ready to give back to the community. 

"I'm ready for the challenge that we have ahead of us," Sanchez said. "We have a new administration, we have a good team with our lieutenant and our sergeants and we just want to move forward and continue striving for transparency."

Watch the video for the full story.

News
Mercedes appoints new assistant police chief
Mercedes appoints new assistant police chief
The city of Mercedes appointed a new assistant police chief on Friday. Blanca Sanchez worked as a patrol woman... More >>
7 months ago Friday, January 08 2021 Jan 8, 2021 Friday, January 08, 2021 10:40:00 PM CST January 08, 2021
Radar
7 Days