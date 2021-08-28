Mercedes appoints new assistant police chief

The city of Mercedes appointed a new assistant police chief on Friday.

Blanca Sanchez worked as a patrol woman with the Mercedes Police Department for over eight years before becoming Hidalgo County's only female assistant police chief.

Sanchez said she is ready to give back to the community.

"I'm ready for the challenge that we have ahead of us," Sanchez said. "We have a new administration, we have a good team with our lieutenant and our sergeants and we just want to move forward and continue striving for transparency."

