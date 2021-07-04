Mercedes Elderly Couple's Home Destroyed by Possible Lightning Strike

MERCEDES – An elderly couple is staying with family members after their home was destroyed by a possible lightning strike.

Socorro Lopez and her military veteran husband have lived in their Mercedes home for 20 years.

Their neighbors say the fire started from another natural cause.

"The first lightning strike that we heard the lightning hit the roof and caught on fire unfortunately they lost everything,” says neighbor Daniel Gonzalez.

Gonzalez explains the water reached to the top bricks of Lopez’s front yard.

The Lopez family escaped with no injuries.

For more information watch the video above.