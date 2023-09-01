Mercedes festival scheduled over Labor Day Weekend
Texas Street Festival is scheduled for September 2 in Mercedes. Festival Organizer Raquel Lopez and Mercedes City Commissioner Armando Garcia give more details about the event.
