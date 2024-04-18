Mercedes ISD bond proposal for district repairs could increase property taxes

Property taxes may be going up for some homeowners in Mercedes if voters approve a multi-million dollar bond for Mercedes Independent School District.

The school board is asking voters during the upcoming May 4 election if they agree the district should receive an over $48 million bond.

Safety upgrades, a new gym, roof repairs and millions in school renovations are what the bond is expected to go to.

The district says the tax rate increase would go from $1.09 to $1.25 per 100 dollar of property value by 2025. That's for property owners without a homestead exemption.

Irma Garcia says she would like to see a new gym at Seargent Harrell Middle School, but is unsure whether to vote for the bond.

"It's good for them so they can have their own gym, but the same way it's going to be a kind of hard because they're going to [be in] debt," Garcia said.

If the bond is approved by voters, Mercedes ISD taxpayers will be paying off the bond for the next 30 years, with the TEA footing more than half the bill.

"The goal with this bond is not to put any money into our deficit," Mercedes ISD School Board President Marcos Garcia said. "So that we can one sustain our district and hopefully find ways to balance our budget over the next year or so."

Early voting for the May bond elections begins April 22 and Election Day is on May 4.

