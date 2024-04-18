Mercedes ISD bond proposal for district repairs could increase property taxes
Related Story
Property taxes may be going up for some homeowners in Mercedes if voters approve a multi-million dollar bond for Mercedes Independent School District.
The school board is asking voters during the upcoming May 4 election if they agree the district should receive an over $48 million bond.
Safety upgrades, a new gym, roof repairs and millions in school renovations are what the bond is expected to go to.
The district says the tax rate increase would go from $1.09 to $1.25 per 100 dollar of property value by 2025. That's for property owners without a homestead exemption.
Irma Garcia says she would like to see a new gym at Seargent Harrell Middle School, but is unsure whether to vote for the bond.
"It's good for them so they can have their own gym, but the same way it's going to be a kind of hard because they're going to [be in] debt," Garcia said.
If the bond is approved by voters, Mercedes ISD taxpayers will be paying off the bond for the next 30 years, with the TEA footing more than half the bill.
"The goal with this bond is not to put any money into our deficit," Mercedes ISD School Board President Marcos Garcia said. "So that we can one sustain our district and hopefully find ways to balance our budget over the next year or so."
Early voting for the May bond elections begins April 22 and Election Day is on May 4.
For more information on the proposed bond, click here.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
News Video
-
Thursday, April 18, 2024: Mostly cloudy, temps in the 90s
-
Heart of the Valley: The cost of living with diabetes
-
IDEA McAllen student receives full ride scholarship to University of Pennsylvania
-
EXCLUSIVE: ICE stakes out three noncitizens with criminal records as part of...
-
Valley nonprofits and cities receive over $17 million in federal funding on...
Sports Video
-
Soaring South Hawks zero in on deep playoff run
-
Weslaco native pro-boxer, Brandon Figueroa, prepares for the ring
-
Harlingen's Faith Franklin eyes setting records at Area Track & Field Meet
-
UTRGV introduces Kahil Fennell as new MBB Head Coach
-
Weslaco's Brandon Figueroa announces return to the ring