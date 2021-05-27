x

Mercedes ISD to drop mask mandate June 5

On Tuesday, the Mercedes Independent School District announced that it would drop its mask mandate on June 5.

According to the district, face covers will no longer be required for students, staff, and visitors at any campus, facility, or event, indoors or outdoors.

The announcement comes after Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order banning mask requirements on government property.

