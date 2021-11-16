Mercedes police detains five juveniles after chase

The Mercedes Police Department detained five juveniles after a chase in an alleged stolen car Sunday morning.

According to a news release from the Mercedes Police Department, at approximately 12:54 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 300 block of South Colorado Avenue in reference to shots fired, later reclassified as deadly conduct.

Officials said about 20 minutes later, Mercedes PD received a second call in reference to shots fired on the 800 block of South Virginia Avenue.

At approximately 1:45 a.m., Mercedes PD received a call about a stolen vehicle on the 900 block of Alexandra Street, the news release stated. Officials said during the investigation, officers discovered that the reportedly stolen vehicle matched the description of the vehicle used during the commission of both deadly conducts.

At about 6:51 a.m., investigators located the stolen vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver led police on a pursuit, where three male and two female juveniles bailed out and were subsequently detained, officials said.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercedes Criminal Investigation Division at 956-565-3102.