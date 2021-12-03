Mercedes police still searching for missing teen one year after disappearance
More than a year after her disappearance, authorities are still looking for a missing teen from Mercedes.
Oshiana Sanchez was last seen Oct. 5, 2020. She was 16 at the time she went missing, but should now be 17.
Sanchez is described as a Hispanic girl with brown hair and brown eyes. She’s about 5’4” and weighs 140 pounds.
Authorities say she may have traveled to Brownsville and her hair may be dyed partially blonde.
If you have any information about Sanchez’s disappearance, call the Mercedes Police Department at 956-565-3102.
