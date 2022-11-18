x

Mercedes Residents Concerned about Quality of Water following Floods

MERCEDES – Residents in Mercedes are concerned about the quality of their water following June’s floods.

The residents tell CHANNEL 5 NEWS it has an odor and leaves an aftertaste.

KRGV’s Taylor Winkel reached out to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for answers.

In a statement, they say they haven’t received any complaints about the water in Mercedes, Weslaco, or the North Alamo Water Supply since the flooding.

TCEQ recommends flushing your service line and household plumbing if any part of your property was flooded above the water lines.

