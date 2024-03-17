Mercedes Residents Worried as They Await Construction of Drainage Project to Begin

MERCEDES – A project to reduce flooding is raising questions again for homeowners in Mercedes.

It's a regional detention pond project to help property owners in Indian Hills and the surrounding areas reduce flooding.

In Nov. 2018, voters approved a $190 million bond for 38 projects addressing the most critical infrastructure improvements in impacted areas.

Some homeowners are saying it's taking too long to get the work started.

Hidalgo County Precinct 1 told CHANNEL 5 NEWS they were working the design phase of a detention pond project.

In April, the first project broke ground in Weslaco. In June, an Hidalgo County Pct 1 spokesperson said the project will start in six to 10 months in Mercedes.

A resident explained any type rain is a cause of concern and wants to know when construction on the retention pond project will begin.

Precinct 1 sent a statement:

"The Mile 10 North and Baseline Road drainage project, is still under engineering design and it is estimated to be completed in 2020. Once the design is complete, it will be forwarded to the IBWC (International Boundary and Water Commission) for review. Construction will begin after approval. Commissioner David Fuentes continues to be committed to drainage improvements in Hidalgo County Pct 1. Project Overview includes channel and culvert improvements to the major drainage ditch south of the urbanized area. New storm drainage system and a detention pond to relieve from area flooding."

