Mercedes students face WiFi issues on first day of school

Mercedes Independent School District students are facing challenges due to the pandemic.

The district was experiencing delays in devices before the start of school year. For now, they are providing one laptop per family with high school students being the priority.

However, WiFi signals have been a problem for students in need.

Anid Galvan, student at Mercedes Independent School District, said she had trouble connecting to the WiFi bus that was down the road.

Her grandmother, Angelica Galvan, said the bus should be closer to students.

"It reaches I think 300 feet in length, but I want them to explain why they put the bus at the end of the street facing the road," Angelica Galvan said. "Instead I think it should be in the middle of the neighborhood where it can reach homes in both directions."

