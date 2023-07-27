Mercedes Woman Denied by FEMA Says Homes Continues to Deteriorate
MERCEDES – The deadline to apply for aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency has passed but those who were denied can still file an appeal.
A Mercedes woman we spoke with says recent rain prompted her to take action.
Guadalupe Arcaute was denied assistance from FEMA. She says her home has continued to deteriorate since June’s heavy storms.
KRGV’s Trason Bragg reached out to FEMA’s External Affairs Officer, Bettina Hutchings, to find out what people in these situations can do.
“You need to provide us documentation that shows that the home is not livable due to damages sustained from this disaster,” says Hutchings.
She explains this proof must come from an approved contractor.
One recovery center in Weslaco will remain open to help those who need to file an appeal.
