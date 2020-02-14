Mercedes woman on alert after mail thief caught on camera
MERCEDES – A Mercedes woman is looking for answers after, she says, her mail had been disappearing for days. It’s now a police investigation after the discovery she caught on camera.
Veronica Garza even asked the Postal Service to hand deliver the mail to her door to avoid the risk of losing any documents, especially this tax season.
Garza said she filed a report with Mercedes police and is still waiting to hear from them. Stealing mail is a state felony.
