Mercedes workshop helping out small business owners

A group of small business owners are getting some help in expanding their businesses thanks to a seven-course workshop.

Small business owners such as Michael J. Limas said he stands to gain more knowledge from the new program to expand his businesses.

“We're hoping to potentially take advantage of contracts for catering, for government offices and things of that nature,” Limas said. “So we are a growing entity, and I think having these types of wins is only going to scale the business quicker."

Tuesday marked the first day of Mercedes’ BID program. As part of the program, instructors will cover everything from the basics of business planning and bookkeeping, to pitch writing and other skills needed to make a successful proposal.

At the end of the course, participants will walk away with a Texas HUB certification.

"We need for them to have solid foundations on their business in order for them to go for these contracts that could raise up to a million dollars," Prairie View A&M University Cooperative Extension Program Agent Megan Rodriguez said.

The workshop is free and open to any business owner in the Valley.

The courses happen every Tuesday and Thursday at noon in the Mercedes Economic Development Council Office.

For more information, contact the Prairie View A&M University Cooperative Extension at 956-383-1026.