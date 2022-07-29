Meteorologists Explain Effects of El Nino Phenomenon

WESLACO – Meteorologists in the Rio Grande Valley are keeping track of how our weather could play out this winter.

The El Nino phenomenon may play a role in the long-range forecast.

"Basically, it's because of the warmer sea surface temperatures across the Pacific that influences the jet stream across North America,” explains Mike Castillo, senior meteorologist for the National Weather Service, "and so tends to allow the jet stream to dip further south into our area."

Castillo explains once the jet stream dips down, it typically allows for a colder and wetter winter.

Watch the video above for more information.