Mexican Agency Links Overpopulation to Prison Riot

WESLACO – Overpopulation and an unsegregated prison population are being considered as major factors in a deadly riot across the U.S.-Mexico border.

The riot in the Cd. Victoria, Tamaulipas prison left seven people dead and 13 wounded.

A Mexican human rights agency said they’re conducting a review of the conditions inside the prison.

Ruth Villanueva Castilleja with Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission said the lack of supervision at the prison helped the incident unfold.

“There aren’t enough personnel. When that happens, the inmates take matters into their own hands because there’s nobody to intervene,” she said.

The human rights agency said the prison was running at nearly double its capacity.

There were more than 1,300 inmates being housed there and the prison was only designed for a maximum of 900.