Mexican authorities respond to reports of Border Patrol agents shot at in Starr County
Related Story
Authorities in Mexico are speaking out after Border Patrol officials said their agents were fired at in Starr County.
The shooting was reported on Monday afternoon, and Border Patrol previously said the shots came from Mexico’s side of the border.
U.S. Border Patrol spokesperson Christina Smallwood said agents fired back, and the agency is working to confirm if the gunmen were aiming at the agents.
PREVIOUS STORY: Shots fired at Border Patrol agents in Starr County
“That is still under investigation, but we take every threat seriously,” Smallwood said. “Yesterday's incident is just proof of something that agents here in the Rio Grande Valley face. These are some of the dangers that they're confronted with when they began their shift.”
Channel 5 News reached out to the Tamaulipas state police on Tuesday. A spokesperson said they’re not calling the incident a shooting.
“I want to clarify, it was not a shootout. We're not calling it a shooting,” Tamaulipas state police spokesperson Jorge Cuellar said. “Border Patrol heard shots while patrolling and they thought it was from a cartel member.”
Cuellar would not elaborate on why they don’t believe the incident was a shooting.
Smallwood said more resources will be deployed to Border Patrol agents in Starr County.
News
News Video
-
City of Mission ending partnership with RGV Humane Society
-
TSTC Harlingen to offer diesel equipment technology courses
-
Laguna Madre Water District receives $17.5 million for desalination plant
-
Following prostate cancer diagnosis, Edinburg mayor encourages men to get tested
-
Team Brownsville shifting migrant aid efforts after welcome center closes
Sports Video
-
RGV Women in Sports: Lady Panthers girls basketball Coach Fino
-
La Feria's Evan Lopez stunning game-winner lifts Lions over Hidalgo
-
Economedes star Randy Galvan shines with hat trick in win over San...
-
Jody Cantu named next Mission head football coach and athletic coordinator
-
Raymondville hires Will Littleton as head football coach and athletic coordinator