Mexican officials deploy soldiers to Reynosa to combat cartel activity
The Mexican government has deployed 300 army soldiers to Reynosa to combat growing cartel activity in the area.
Officials announced several arrests have been made related to the kidnapping of a public official back in January.
Two men, identified only as Juan Miguel and Ernesto R., are now officially charged for the kidnapping, and 12 others have also been linked to the metro's faction of the gulf cartel.
Miguel was the main target for authorities, according to officials. He's considered the main generator of violence in the area.
Mexican authorities say these actions affirm the group is now dismantled in the region.
