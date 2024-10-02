Middle school student in custody after bringing gun to campus, police say

A student was taken into custody Monday morning after a gun was found in his backpack, according to a statement from the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District.

No injuries were reported, district spokesperson Marcy Martinez said.

According to the news release, the Vernon Middle School student was found in possession of the firearm after a tip was sent directly to school administrators.

The gun was not loaded, the district said in the news release. Channel 5 News spoke with Harlingen police spokesman Sgt. Larry Moore, who said while there was no bullet in the chamber of the gun, the magazine had bullets.

Moore added that the magazine was found in the backpack with the gun, but it wasn't immediately clear if the magazine was in the gun when the backpack was recovered.

“The student was immediately detained by campus security without incident, and Harlingen police have taken the student into custody,” the district stated. “HCISD and all law enforcement agencies will aggressively prosecute individuals committing these crimes.”

The 14-year-old student will be charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm, Harlingen police said in a social media post.