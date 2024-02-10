Migrantes Intentarón Ingresar Por La Fuerza A Estados Unidos
Related Story
San Ysidro,Ca.-Cerca de 500 migrantes centro americanos que tratarón de ingresar por la fuerza a Estados Unidos fueron detenidos por autoridades locales y federales mexicanas.
En algunos casos se usaron gases lacrimógenos para dispersar a las multitudes.
Nuestra compañera Yuridia González nos amplía la información.
Haga click en el video adjunto para la información completa.
News
San Ysidro,Ca.-Cerca de 500 migrantes centro americanos que tratarón de ingresar por la fuerza a Estados Unidos fueron detenidos por... More >>
News Video
-
Texas A&M holds coding, robotics seminar at Point Isabel ISD middle school
-
Retirement ceremony held for police K9 in Harlingen
-
Motion to toss evidence in McAllen murder trial denied
-
CCSO: Inmate arrested after headbutting detention officer at Old County Jail
-
Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024: Spotty showers, temps in the 80s
Sports Video
-
Brothers face off in high school boys basketball highlights 2/9/24
-
RGV now with 7 spots for State 7-on-7 Football Qualifiers
-
Coach Soto hoping to improve goalkeeping skills in the Valley
-
Edinburg North's Leal Signs Letter of Intent with Texas A&M
-
Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers Sign to Play College Football