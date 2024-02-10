x

Migrantes Intentarón Ingresar Por La Fuerza A Estados Unidos

San Ysidro,Ca.-Cerca de 500 migrantes centro americanos que tratarón de ingresar por la fuerza a Estados Unidos fueron detenidos por autoridades locales y federales mexicanas.
En algunos casos se usaron gases lacrimógenos para dispersar a  las multitudes.

Nuestra compañera Yuridia González nos amplía la información.
Haga click en el video adjunto para la información completa.

