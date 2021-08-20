Migrants continue arriving at Anzalduas shelter

More than 1,800 COVID-positive immigrants have been at the emergency migrant shelter at Anzalduas Park as of Monday, officials said, adding that they worry new shelters will have to open as more immigrants continue to arrive at the banks of the Rio Grande.

Since the morning hours, cars with license plates from across the United States came to Anzalduas Park to pick-up family members at the shelter.

The local non-profit organization, Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, is overlooking the migrants at the shelter. The shelter is guarded by Hidalgo County Precinct 3 constables and private security hired by the city of McAllen.

Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo Villarreal says he and the constable have their hands full. McAllen is asking for reimbursements from the federal government.

“We were reaching a point that the numbers were so high that we were just not able to handle the magnitude of numbers that were being released to the community,” Catholic Charities of the RGV Director Sister Norma Pimentel said.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told Sister Pimentel that her organization, along with many others on the border, could get reimbursed along with local governments for helping migrants.