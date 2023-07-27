Migrants continue to cross river despite buoy barrier

Near the Eagle Pass river barrier, migrants are not being deterred, and border crossings continue in that area.

Migrants who make the journey usually go days without food or water, all while traveling in the heat.

A family from Honduras who crossed the river say they decided to cross illegally because of issues with the CBP One app.

Migrants need to make an appointment through that app in order to see an asylum officer.

The Honduras family said they've been waiting three months for an appointment, and they just got tired of waiting.

Only about 1,400 appointments can be made on the app.

Watch the video above for the full story.