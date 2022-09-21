Migrants from other Texas sectors being processed in the Valley, Border Patrol says

U.S. officials say migrants from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua are increasingly crossing the border illegally.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the agency logged 56,000 encounters with people from those three countries in August, with high border crossing numbers being reported in the Eagle Pass, Del Rio and Laredo sectors.

Meanwhile, the Valley has seen a decrease in migrants crossing the border illegally, but processing numbers have stayed the same, according to Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Omar Medina.

"Currently, in the RGV, there is a decrease,” Medina said. “We aren't seeing as many people that we saw, however, our processing is still about the same since we are getting migrants from different sectors, we're helping out with them in the processing stations."

Border Patrol says the reason migrants are being sent to the Valley is that the RGV already has the infrastructure and manpower to handle large numbers.

“Last year, we were the largest sector in the nation with migrant flow,” Medina said. "So, we do have the infrastructure and the manpower to help out. That is why they're going ahead and sending migrants this way."