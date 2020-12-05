Migrants hopeful for change in immigration policy under Biden administration

Migrants in Matamoros celebrated President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.'s victory over President Donald J. Trump on Sunday.

They hope a Biden administration will end the controversial Migrant Protection Protocols program, which forced migrants to wait in Mexico for asylum hearings.

Biden could make some changes by executive order, providing migrants with instant relief.

"Those policies can be changed from one day to the next," said Jodi Goodwin, an immigration attorney.

Other changes, though, would require Congress to pass new immigration laws.

