Migrants rescued after smuggler drives car into Rio Grande
Three migrants were rescued after human smugglers drove their vehicle into the Rio Grande to avoid getting arrested.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a vehicle was being loaded with migrants in Roma on Friday. As troopers attempted to make an arrest, the human smugglers fled in the vehicle, ultimately driving into the Rio Grande.
DPS said the tide carried the vehicle downriver and away from shore. The suspects abandoned the vehicle, along with the migrants, and swam to the Mexico side of the river.
A Special Ops Sgt. took action and directed a Border Patrol agent to hold a rope and act as an anchor as he swam out to the vehicle to save the three migrants, according to DPS.
The three migrants were removed from the car safely and taken to the U.S. side of the river. No injuries were reported.
