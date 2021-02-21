Migrants speak out after changes to 'remain in Mexico' program

Editor's note: This story originally aired on Feb. 8.

Migrants who crossed the U.S. border illegally are now being allowed to wait for their asylum hearing in the U.S. — and migrants who have been waiting for their asylum hearings for months in Mexico are speaking out.

After President Joe Biden signed an executive order rolling back former President Donald Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy, or the Migrant Protection Protocols, migrants who would've been required to wait for their asylum hearing in Mexico are staying in the U.S.

Josue Cornejo, a migrant staying in Matamoros, says he’s confused after learning some recently arrived migrants to the border are not being returned to Mexico.

Biden has ended agreements with El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras which required their citizens to apply for asylum in their country of origin.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the state of Tamaulipas is not receiving migrant families from the U.S. and that space is very limited at Border Patrol stations due to the pandemic.

Channel 5 News contacted the Tamaulipan Institute for Migrants and Mexico's Secretariat for Foreign Relations on this issue, but we have not heard back.