Migrants spend Christmas in Matamoros refugee camp

Migrants from Central America celebrated Christmas in a refugee camp near the Rio Grande, waiting for the United States government to consider their asylum cases.

Josué Cornejo traveled from Honduras to the U.S.-Mexico border with his wife and three children.

"The crime back in Honduras forced us to leave," Cornejo said. "Nearly all of my extended family now lives here in Mexico."

Cornejo and other migrants became stuck in the refugee camp after President Donald J. Trump's administration created the Migrant Protection Protocols program, which forces people to wait in Mexico while they asylum claims are pending.

Friday marked the second Christmas that Cornejo spent in the camp.

Although President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.'s administration has committed to overhauling the immigration system, when the changes will take place remains unclear.

Correction: Due to an editing error, this story misstated the name of a migrant from Honduras. His name is Josué Cornejo, not Jose.

Watch the video for the full story.