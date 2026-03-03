Military Highway Water Supply Corporation issues water boil notice for some customers

The Military Highway Water Supply Corporation has issued a water boil notice for some of its customers following a power failure at the Las Rusias Water Treatment Plant.

According to a news release, the power failure occurred on Sunday, which caused a complete loss of electrical service throughout the facility, including failure of the plant’s backup generator, leaving the entire facility without operational power.

As a result, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required MHWSC to notify all customers in Villa Nueva, San Pedro, El Ranchito, La Paloma, and Los Indios to boil their water prior to consumption, according to the news release.

Children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

The news release said to ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice-making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking or consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

Instead of boiling water, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

MHWSC will notify customers when the boil water notice is no longer in effect.

For more information, contact Water and Wastewater Superintendent Ricardo Perez at 956-565-2491.