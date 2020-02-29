Military Planes Cause Disturbance in McAllen Neighborhood

MCALLEN – A pair of McAllen residents said operations at the local airport is disturbing the peace in their neighborhood.

Roy Urrea and Gustavo Gonzalez have lived there for years and can easily spot the planes approaching from far away.

Urrea said he’s been to war and heard “unbelievable” noises, but says, “To (scare) the kids, to the old people, that ain't right.”

The men claim the “touch-and-go” technique is deafening, because the pilots practice in a field directly outside their homes.

"Any time, any hours, they don't care. Period,” said Gonzalez.

McAllen-Miller International Airport services commercial, general aviation, cargo and military aircraft operations. Elizabeth Suarez, director of aviation at the airport, said military operations make up 10 percent of the airport's traffic, including training exercises.

Suarez added neither the Federal Aviation Administration nor the airport can regulate the military operations. However, she said they do have to comply with the flight hour window, from 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Suarez sent CHANNEL 5 NEWS the following statement:

"While we are committed to a continued growth of our airport, we also understand the importance of being a good neighbor. McAllen International Airport will continue to reach out to our military partners to encourage sensitivity to residents affected by noise resulting from their training exercises."

She encourages residents to contact the Department of Defense Noise Working Group if they are disturbed by the military aircraft noise.

The public can view the regulations and file a complaint on the following web pages.