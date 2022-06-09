x

Military Setting up Operating Base in Donna

Related Story

DONNA – The U.S. military has set up an operating base near the Donna International Bridge.

Troops were deployed there ahead of the thousands of Central Americans trying to make their way to the country.

The military says they're setting up more structures to provide assistance and engineering support equipment and resources to law enforcement at the border.  

KRGV’s Christian von Preysing has the details.

Watch the video above for more information.

News
US Military Setting Up Operating Base in...
US Military Setting Up Operating Base in Donna
DONNA – The U.S. military has set up an operating base near the Donna International Bridge. Troops were deployed there... More >>
3 years ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 11:29:46 AM CST November 06, 2018
Radar
7 Days