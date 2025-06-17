Military style vehicles arrive in the Valley to assist in border security

Military style vehicles are now in the Rio Grande Valley.

Stryker vehicles arrive in the RGV Sector bringing strength and support to the southern border, DOD joins forces with Border Patrol to enhance security and uphold the mission. One team; one fight. ???? #RGV #bordersecruity @JointTFSB

@deptofdefense @USArmy pic.twitter.com/afd8K8YuSK — Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefRGV) June 14, 2025

In a social media post, U.S. Border Patrol Sector Chief Gloria I. Chavez shared a video and said the U.S. Department of Defense is joining forces with Border Patrol to "enhance security."

This comes as U.S. Customs and Border Protection data shows a drop in apprehensions in the RGV sector.