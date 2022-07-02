Military Troops Arrive in Harlingen
HARLINGEN – The first wave of military troops have arrived in Harlingen.
A second military airplane landed at Valley International Airport Thursday afternoon.
The Department of Defense says they are heading to areas in Arizona, California and Texas.
Troops will be tasked with transporting immigration officers, setting up medical units, setting up housing and installing fencing, vehicle barriers, light towers and barbed wires.
KRGV’s Christian von Preysing reports from the Harlingen Naval Operations Support Center where the troops will be based out of.
Watch the video above for more information.
