Military Troops Working on Border Strengthening Efforts
WESLACO – Military troops will be strengthening ports-of-entry in Roma, Rio Grande City, and Donna.
They were seen putting up concertina wire in Progreso earlier in the week.
We’re told troops will also put up vehicle barriers and hope to have the ‘border strengthening’ effort completed in the coming weeks.
Department of Defense personnel are also manning 150 mobile surveillance cameras across the border.
Their assignment lasts through September.
