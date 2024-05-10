x

Military Troops Working on Border Strengthening Efforts

Related Story

WESLACO – Military troops will be strengthening ports-of-entry in Roma, Rio Grande City, and Donna.

They were seen putting up concertina wire in Progreso earlier in the week.

We’re told troops will also put up vehicle barriers and hope to have the ‘border strengthening’ effort completed in the coming weeks.

Department of Defense personnel are also manning 150 mobile surveillance cameras across the border.

Their assignment lasts through September.

News
Military Troops Working on Border Strengthening Efforts
Military Troops Working on Border Strengthening Efforts
WESLACO – Military troops will be strengthening ports-of-entry in Roma, Rio Grande City, and Donna. They were seen putting... More >>
5 years ago Friday, April 12 2019 Apr 12, 2019 Friday, April 12, 2019 5:33:00 PM CDT April 12, 2019
Radar
7 Days