Million-Dollar Budget on the Line for Starr Co. Drainage Project

RIO GRANDE CITY – The need for drainage projects continues in Starr County following heavy rains this year.

Resident Maria Soto says her street flooded in June and again in September.

“They need to solve the problem. They have to research it,” she says

KRGV’s Christian von Preysing spoke with a commissioner who says they were awarded $1 million by the Texas General Land Office.

He says the county is working on building a 150-foot wide drainage canal but is to use that money by Dec. 31 under conditions given from the state.

