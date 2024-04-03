Million-Dollar Budget on the Line for Starr Co. Drainage Project
Related Story
RIO GRANDE CITY – The need for drainage projects continues in Starr County following heavy rains this year.
Resident Maria Soto says her street flooded in June and again in September.
“They need to solve the problem. They have to research it,” she says
KRGV’s Christian von Preysing spoke with a commissioner who says they were awarded $1 million by the Texas General Land Office.
He says the county is working on building a 150-foot wide drainage canal but is to use that money by Dec. 31 under conditions given from the state.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
RIO GRANDE CITY – The need for drainage projects continues in Starr County following heavy rains this year. Resident Maria... More >>
News Video
-
Protestors gather to support Pharr brothers charged with murder
-
San Juan police: Man charged in fatal road rage incident claims he...
-
Police report filed against former McAllen pastor, Catholic Diocese of Brownsville says
-
Heart of the Valley: Mission man discusses living with diabetes
-
Consumer Reports: Online marketplace safety