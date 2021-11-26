Millions of American Snout Traveling Through Valley
MISSION – A burst of butterflies has emerged following recent rain that took place over the weekend.
The American Snout is in search of a particular kind of plant, according to an expert.
KRGV’s Christian Von Preysing spoke with an educator at the National Butterfly Center to find out more.
Watch the video above for more information.
