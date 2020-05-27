x

Minor Injuries Reported in Crash Involving School Bus in Rio Grande City

RIO GRANDE CITY – Part of Highway 83 is shut down due to a downed power line following a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Rio Grande City. 

Police say a car spun out of control and slammed into a school bus, causing it to strike a power pole and two other vehicles on the highway. 

Rio Grande City Independent School District officials say all 17 students were taken to the hospital;  conditions unknown. 

The area closed off to traffic as AEP crews worked to repair the power lines.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. 

