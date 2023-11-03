Misconception of using ambulances to get COVID-19 test hinders emergency calls in Willacy County

The emergency management coordinator in Willacy County, Frank Torres, says many people are calling ambulance services to take them to be tested for the coronavirus. It’s troubling.

Torres says Willacy County EMS initially saw a drop in call volume at the start of the pandemic, but now they’re being swamped.

“There’s a misinterpretation that if I go by ambulance, I’m going to be seen quicker at the hospital and I’m going to get my test and it’s going to get done faster,” explained Torres.

This assumption is not true and it’s only adding to the problem of overcrowding at local emergency rooms.

Watch the video above for the full report.