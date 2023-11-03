x

Misconception of using ambulances to get COVID-19 test hinders emergency calls in Willacy County

Related Story

The emergency management coordinator in Willacy County, Frank Torres, says many people are calling ambulance services to take them to be tested for the coronavirus. It’s troubling.

Torres says Willacy County EMS initially saw a drop in call volume at the start of the pandemic, but now they’re being swamped.

“There’s a misinterpretation that if I go by ambulance, I’m going to be seen quicker at the hospital and I’m going to get my test and it’s going to get done faster,” explained Torres.

This assumption is not true and it’s only adding to the problem of overcrowding at local emergency rooms.

Watch the video above for the full report.

News
Misconception of using ambulances to get COVID-19...
Misconception of using ambulances to get COVID-19 test hinders emergency calls in Willacy County
The emergency management coordinator in Willacy County, Frank Torres, says many people are calling ambulance services to take them to... More >>
3 years ago Wednesday, July 01 2020 Jul 1, 2020 Wednesday, July 01, 2020 9:31:00 PM CDT July 01, 2020
Radar
7 Days