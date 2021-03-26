Missing 69-Year-Old Donna Man Found in Mexico

UPDATE (6:00 PM): Officials said Rey Gonzalez was found in Mexico on Wednesday.

The 69-year-old man is now on his way home safe. He was found in Salinas, Nuevo Leon.

His family said Gonzalez ran out of gas in the Mexican town located two hours away from Nuevo Laredo.

They said a good Samaritan stopped to help him. They were told Gonzalez was confused and his phone had run out of battery.

One of Gonzalez's son lives in Laredo. He said he crossed into Mexico to pick up his father.

The family added Gonzalez didn't remember where he had been or how he'd got there.

-----

DONNA – The Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for a missing Donna man Wednesday.

Officials said Rey Gonzalez Jr. is diagnosed with Alzheimer's. He was last seen around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22 at Payne Weslaco Ford on the 2400 block of Expressway 83.

The 69-year-old's son, Rey Gonzalez III, said his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety. He said his father was suppose to follow his wife home from a Weslaco car dealership on Tuesday but drove off and never came back.

Police said Gonzalez's last known location was at the Donna-Rio Bravo International Bridge where his license plate, FHF0946, was scanned around 6 p.m. Tuesday while re-entering the U.S.

He was last seen wearing a Dallas Cowboys cap with a light blue short-sleeved button down shirt and jeans.

"Usually, if he does get lost, he'll go straight to the doctor and thinks he's got an appointment. And the doctor will just see him, understanding his condition. So, I already went over there and put an alert for in case he does show up. So they can notify me," he said.

Gonzalez is described as a Hispanic male, 5 five 2 inches tall and about 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen driving a 1994 white GMC Sierra with license plates FHF0946. The vehicle has the letters 'AG' on the back and a black grill guard on the front.

Anyone with information on the case can call Donna Crime Stoppers at 956-464-8477.