Missing Edinburg Man Found, Silver Alert Discontinued

UPDATE (3/14): A Silver Alert for an 82-year-old Edinburg man is no longer in effect.

Investigators with the Department of Public Safety issued a press release announcing the search for Harold Houle was discontinued.

Houle was found unhurt in San Antonio Tuesday evening.

His family says they're making the necessary arrangements to bring him home.

-----

EDINBURG – A Silver Alert was issued by the Edinburg Police Department for an elderly man last seen near Premont, Texas at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say 82-year-old Harold Houle is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

He was seen driving a black 2008 Ford F-150 pickup, with Texas license plate WVZ7DV, passing the Falfurrias checkpoint Tuesday morning.

Houle is described as a white male, six feet tall, 220 pounds, white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey North Korean Veteran’s cap, a blue golf shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information regarding Houle’s whereabouts, contact Edinburg police at 956-289-7700.