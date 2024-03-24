x

Missing Migrant Program Expanding

WESLACO – Federal agents and the public continued discussing a program that helps identify those who’ve crossed the border illegally and are reported missing.

The Thursday meeting marked the end of a three-day summit aimed at strengthening search and rescue efforts in South Texas.

Several new billboards will be set up in the Rio Grande Valley as part of the Missing Migrant Program outreach initiative.

