Missing Migrant Program Sees Progress
WESLACO – New locator signs that are meant to help migrants are proving to work.
Border Patrol Agent Patrick Reilly says the Rio Grande Valley is the only sector in the country to start this ‘Missing Migrant Program’.
Authorities say two brothers from Honduras were the first to use the signs in order to get help.
Reilly explains there’s a communication tower equipped with a phone that migrants can use.
Watch the video above for more information.
