Missing teen's family seeks closure 16 years after her disappearance, increases reward money

A family is looking for closure. Sixteen years ago, Abigail Estrada went missing in Harlingen. She was 13 at the time.

Her then boyfriend, Ruben Torres, is in jail for murder, but Abigail's body was never found.

"We want her home to give her a proper burial, I mean she deserves that," Laura Estrada, Abigail's aunt, said.

It's still difficult for her to talk about her niece.

"She was a silly little girl that cared for her siblings a lot. She loved to dance and twirl around a lot," Laura said. "We miss her."

Abigail was last seen getting into a car with her boyfriend, Ruben Torres, and another man who was sitting in the back seat back in 2007.

Ten years after her disappearance, Torres was sentenced to 18 years in prison for her death. He pled no contest.

"It's unfair he's doing his time for her murder, however it doesn't bring us peace because her remains have yet to be found," Laura said.

Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz says they're still keeping their eyes and ears open, hoping for a tip that will lead to the discovery of the teen's remains.

But since Torres' conviction, tips have stopped coming in.

"Quite frankly, it's very difficult at this point. It's very difficult to continue an investigation when you have not found the body," Saenz said.

Abigail's family believes there's someone out there who knows something. That's why they are now promising more money in exchange for information that helps them find Abigail's remains.

"I want to help you help me because I know for a fact that you don't sleep very well at night and by this compensation, rewarding you $5,000, giving you peace of mind that you've come clean, and you know taking it off your back, this will help you and I both, and my family," Laura said.

If someone does come forward, Laura says she promises to keep their identity a secret.

Laura is increasing the reward for information to $5,000. If anyone has any information about Abigail's disappearance, they are urged to call the Cameron County Crimestoppers at (956) 350-5551.

Torres' is up for parole next year, however, the Cameron County district attorney says it's unlikely he will get it since he was convicted for murder.