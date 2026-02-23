Mission 5th grader publishes book about brother's autism

A 5th grade student at Shimotsu Elementary in Mission has accomplished something most people will never achieve; she's now a published author.

Her book is all about her little brother with autism.

What began as simple summer journaling for fun has grown into a published children's book by Daniela Macias de la Vega.

"I feel proud of myself to write this book," Daniela said.

Daniela's 14-page book gives readers a glimpse into the world of her younger brother Alejandro who goes by "Ale."

He also attends Shimotsu Elementary as a Pre-K student and lives with autism.

In her book, Daniela describes her brother's condition, challenges, and interactions with classmates all from his point of view.

"I want to give him a voice through these pages," Daniela said. "It's about the challenges that my brother faces every day because he has autism."

Last September, Daniela submitted her writing and illustrations to the South Texas Author Con competition. It was the first time the organization held the contest.

Twenty elementary students from Sharyland Independent School District and Mission Consolidated Independent School District entered their work.

Just two weeks ago, Daniela learned she had won.

"I was in shock because I was in the cafeteria and then they said that I won the competition. I was so happy," Daniela said.

Since then, she's been recognized by her school district, honored by the city, and recently received more than 120 printed copies of her book.

But one moment mattered more than any award — reading the book to her little brother, the inspiration behind every page.

"He told me that is beautiful," Daniela said.

Her words are now sparking conversations about empathy and inclusion across her school.

"A lot of girls told me that they cry," Daniela said.

Daniela has sold close to 50 copies of her book. For this young author, the journey is just beginning.

"I want to translate to Spanish and for Spanish people that understand about autism," Daniela said.

She plans to continue writing about her brother and hopes to reach even more readers.

Watch the video above for the full story.