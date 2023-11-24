Mission animal shelter working to implement evacuation plan following recent brush fire

The roughly 200 animals at the Mission location of the RGV Humane Society will need somewhere to go in case of an emergency.

Following a Nov. 2 brush fire in the nearby Mission landfill off of Conway Avenue and Expressway 83, the shelter announced they’re working with the city to create an evacuation plan.

“The main thing for us is just the logistics of everything, moving everybody,” shelter director Luis Quintanilla said. “It's not like stacking boxes in the back of a truck, these are live animals."

The city says coming up with the evacuation plan is the shelter's responsibility, but they will be available to help.

“We're here to support,” Mission Emergency Management Coordinator David Flores Jr. said. “We've got our police, our fire [departments], just like we did that night.”

While the first meeting between the city and humane society to discuss a safety net is pending, Quintanilla said the shelter is looking forward to getting an evacuation plan in place.

“We have a great relationship with them, so we're very fortunate,” Quintanilla said. “Our animals are very fortunate."

Watch the video above for the full story.