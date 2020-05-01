Mission burger joint grateful for customers' support amid pandemic

MISSION — Friday will be a big day for small business owners. Many will reopen and one local restaurant owner is taking the time to say, "thanks."

Similar to many other small businesses across the Rio Grande Valley, Clarissa Suarez, owner of Marcos Burgers and More, says her restaurant was not immune to the effects of the coronavirus, but she says through it all their customers have been the silver lining.

"We do have a sign outside of our restaurant that says 'stay stronger together.' Our community has been very supportive and they're the reason we continue to stay open and continue operating," said Suarez.

Suarez did apply for a Small Business Administration loan, but is waiting to hear back.

In the meantime, it's business as usual with curbside orders from their loyal customers keeping them in business.

This Friday, Suarez will finally be able to open her doors again.

Watch the video for the full story.