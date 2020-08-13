x

Mission buys cleaning supplies, technology and public safety equipment with COVID-19 money

Related Story

The Mission City Council approved the purchase of cleaning supplies, new technology and public safety equipment Monday afternoon — all paid for with federal coronavirus funds.

Hidalgo County received nearly $152 million through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

The county handed out part of the money to cities. Mission received about $9.6 million.

The City Council approved spending part of the money Monday, authorizing city departments to buy coronavirus-related supplies and equipment.

Watch the video for the full story.

News
Mission buys cleaning supplies, technology and public...
Mission buys cleaning supplies, technology and public safety equipment with COVID-19 money
The Mission City Council approved the purchase of cleaning supplies, new technology and public safety equipment Monday afternoon — all... More >>
2 days ago Tuesday, August 11 2020 Aug 11, 2020 Tuesday, August 11, 2020 10:10:00 AM CDT August 11, 2020
Radar
7 Days