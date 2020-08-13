Mission buys cleaning supplies, technology and public safety equipment with COVID-19 money

The Mission City Council approved the purchase of cleaning supplies, new technology and public safety equipment Monday afternoon — all paid for with federal coronavirus funds.

Hidalgo County received nearly $152 million through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

The county handed out part of the money to cities. Mission received about $9.6 million.

The City Council approved spending part of the money Monday, authorizing city departments to buy coronavirus-related supplies and equipment.

