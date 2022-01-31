Mission celebrates newly proposed international bridge, sister city agreement with Mazatlan

On Wednesday, the city of Mission celebrated their new sister city agreement with Mazatlan, a city in Sinaloa, Mexico, and announced plans to build an international bridge.

Mission Mayor Dr. Armando O'Caña and the Mazatlan Mayor Luis Guillermo Benitez Torres signed the sister city agreement at the Mission Event Center, aiming to connect two worlds with the creation of the Madero/Reynosa Multi-Moto International Bridge.

"The design right now is a five-lane highway," O'Caña said. "Two going in, two going out north and south, and one emergency lane. But we are also going to have pedestrians and allow motorcycles— to cross also. But the primary one will be a rail for freight and a rail for passengers."

Officials say the price for the project is over $200 million, and if everything goes according to schedule, construction will begin in 2025.