Mission CISD Athletics Return

MISSION - Mission CISD announced their plans to return varsity athletics to campus even as students continue to learn remotely on Monday. Student athletes in varsity programs can begin to return to campus for workouts starting September 28th.

According to the release, athletic participation will be limited to the varsity level only and CDC and UIL guidelines will be followed at all times. In addition the district announced limitations for spectators for varsity events as only two passes per student athlete will be distributed.

More including comments from David Gilpin of Mission Veterans in the story above.