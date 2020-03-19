Mission CISD cancels classes until further notice

MISSION – COVID-19 concerns impact Rio Grande Valley school districts. Most of them have extended spring break, but Mission Consolidated Independent School District is canceling classes until further notice.

The decision to close all schools within Mission CISD came after Monday’s confirmation of a positive COVID-19 test in Laredo, which is part of Region One, including all schools from Brownsville to Laredo.

Patricia O'Cana-Olivarez, a board member, says taking this step was a unanimous decision.

"To ensure that our children to skip a beat with their education and don't skip a beat with their health and safety,” says O'Cana-Olivarez.



The district has been following recommendations from the Texas Education Agency, the CDC's guidance for school closures and having daily conference calls with the Commissioner of Education.

For a list of other school district closures, view here.

