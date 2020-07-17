Mission CISD prepares to start school-year remotely

Students in Hidalgo and Cameron County will be starting the school year with online instruction due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mission Consolidated independent School District Superintendent Dr. Carol Perez says the board of trustees recently requested a resolution to go 100% remote instructional – that request was granted.

Mission CISD is also preparing to send out surveys to all parents with children in their district in order to collect information that will help them modify and better their remote learning, among other programs.

Pamela De La Garza, a mother in the process of transitioning her daughter into a Mission CISD elementary school, says remote learning is her best option, even if this means challenges from home.

